2017 BMW 3 Series

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034771

9034771 Stock #: 22367

22367 VIN: WBA8E5G3XHNU45150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Alpine White]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,186 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.