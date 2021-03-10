2017 BMW 4 Series

$29,985 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6816545

6816545 Stock #: F3W8V5

F3W8V5 VIN: WBA4F9C52HG792194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3W8V5

Mileage 79,947 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat(s)-Heated Rear Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.