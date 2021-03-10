Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

79,947 KM

Details Description Features

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

430i xDrive Gran Coupe! Enhanced Driver Assist!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

79,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

This gorgeous 430 Gran Coupe is the true definition of Ultimate Driving Machine. Upgraded 19 inch wheels enhance the looks even more than normal, the sleek shape stands out and yet the practicality is unmatched with the full rear hatch to maximize cargo capacity and loading. Add into the equation the powerful and efficient turbocharged engine and you have a very special machine.

This car is loaded with features like Wireless Apple CarPlay, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Sunroof and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory

