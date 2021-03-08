Menu
2017 BMW 5 Series

31,404 KM

Details

$40,985

+ tax & licensing
$40,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive ACCIDENT FREE - ENHANCED - DRIVER ASSIST!

2017 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive ACCIDENT FREE - ENHANCED - DRIVER ASSIST!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$40,985

+ taxes & licensing

31,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WBAJA7C34HG906233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VCXX
  • Mileage 31,404 KM

Vehicle Description

The 5 series is arguably BMW's most iconic line of sedans - the comfort of the 7 series and the agility of the 3, it is truly the best of both worlds. Exquisite craftsmanship and stunning good looks are what the 5 series is known for. Loaded with great features like Adaptive LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heads Up Display, Soft Close Doors, 360 Degree Surround View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof and more!

This 5 Series is a must see!!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

