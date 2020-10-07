Menu
2017 BMW 7 Series

30,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 BMW 7 Series

2017 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive - M Sport w/ Super Low KMs !!

2017 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive - M Sport w/ Super Low KMs !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6089343
  • Stock #: SCV4987
  • VIN: WBA7F2C55HG421776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** M SPORT PACKAGE + AWD + PANORAMIC SUNROOF! *** Li EXTENDED LENGTH + MASSAGING HEATED SEATS + HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! *** INTERIOR AIR FRAGRANCE DIFFUSER!!! *** ONLY 30,000 KMS!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2017 BMW 7 Series please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

