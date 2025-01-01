$24,429+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD | Harman/Kardon
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$24,429
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to Find Package!
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Navigation System with Upgraded Screen Size
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sport Seats
- Leather Sport Steering Wheel
- Black Genuine Dakota Leather Upholstery
- BMW Performance Control
- LED Headlights
- Backup Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799