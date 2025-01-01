Menu
Accident Free! - Heads Up Display HUD - Navigation - Comfort Access and Kick Activated Power Trunk - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - BMW Performance Control - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Backup Camera - Sport Seats - LED Headlights with Cornering Function - Rear Parking Sensors - Rear Cargo Mat Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2017 BMW X1

111,766 KM

$20,982

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD

12898274

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$20,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,766KM
VIN WBXHT3C30H5F71266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Storm Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Navigation
- Comfort Access and Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- BMW Performance Control
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Backup Camera
- Sport Seats
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear Cargo Mat
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$20,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2017 BMW X1