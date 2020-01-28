Menu
2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i -- BMW Lease Return!

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i -- BMW Lease Return!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$32,489

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,455KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4580451
  • Stock #: F2ZDYT
  • VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F73801
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Ultra low miles on this well equipped SUV! Cruise through the rest of winter with our award winning xDrive all wheel drive system!

Premium Enhanced Package
- Alarm System
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirror
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Lumbar Support
- Convenience Telephony
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- Satellite Radio

- Larger-Capacity Fuel Tank
- Performance Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Sport Steering Wheel
- Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
- Side Frame and Window Molding
- Front Centre Armrest

xLine
- Oak Grain Wood Trim w/Chrome

BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package
- Advanced Real Time Traffic
- Concierge Services
- Remote Services

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

