2017 BMW X1

59,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,985

+ tax & licensing
$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Accident Free! Enhanced! Lease Return!

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Accident Free! Enhanced! Lease Return!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

59,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6639650
  Stock #: F3U7Y4
  VIN: WBXHT3C3XH5F78743

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Chestnut Bronze Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U7Y4
  Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The world renowned BMW X1 is known for its phenomenal combination of size, fuel efficiency, and performance - 3 things that shouldn't come in one package but the Bavarian engineers figured it out! Stand out from the crowd with beautiful Chestnut Bronze Metallic paint and enjoy a suite of great upgrades like Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Power Kick trunk, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof and xDrive AWD!!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

