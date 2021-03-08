Menu
2017 BMW X1

42,418 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/Sunroof & Navigation *Low KM-Local Trade*

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/Sunroof & Navigation *Low KM-Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

42,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6662729
  • Stock #: 252611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlantic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM and great options? Yes! This well cared for 2017 BMW X1 28i just arrived on trade with All-Wheel Drive and a long list of features! You get heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, navigation, head up display, rear view camera system and much more! With under 43,000km, this budget friendly SUV is ready to take you wherever you need to go this coming summer!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-XXXX

204-977-6873

