Low KM and great options? Yes! This well cared for 2017 BMW X1 28i just arrived on trade with All-Wheel Drive and a long list of features! You get heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, navigation, head up display, rear view camera system and much more! With under 43,000km, this budget friendly SUV is ready to take you wherever you need to go this coming summer!
