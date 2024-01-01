$27,894+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i Local | Comfort Access | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$27,894
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Local vehicle looking for a new owner! Lots of optional features to make this mid-size SUV a breeze to drive! Not to mention best in class AWD! Come down and see it for yourself!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- High-Beam Assistant
- LED Fog Lamps
- Navigation
- AWD
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Head-Up Display
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
