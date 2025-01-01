Menu
Local, One Owner, Collision Free Trade! - Heads Up Display - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Manual Side Sunshades - Universal Garage Door Opener - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Leather - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Navigation - Wireless Charging - Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers -Driving Assistant - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Blind Spot Detection Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2017 BMW X3

55,197 KM

$27,447

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD | Leather

12599368

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD | Leather

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$27,447

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,197KM
VIN 5UXWX9C37H0T18465

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,197 KM

Local, One Owner, Collision Free Trade!
- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Manual Side Sunshades
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Leather
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Wireless Charging
- Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers
-Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$27,447

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2017 BMW X3