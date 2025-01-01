$27,447+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD | Leather
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i Enhanced | HUD | Leather
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$27,447
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black w/Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Collision Free Trade!
- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Manual Side Sunshades
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Leather
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Wireless Charging
- Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers
-Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Security
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-7799