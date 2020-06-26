Menu
$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Enhanced!

Watch This Vehicle

xDrive28i Enhanced!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

Contact Seller

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,114KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5292827
  • Stock #: F38G2Z
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C33H0T20701
Exterior Colour
Deep Sea Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Mocha w/Stitching
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local BMW Lease Return! Ultra low kilometres and loaded with everything you'd need and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

