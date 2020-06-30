2017 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Heated Exterior Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.