Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X3

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC - ARRIVING SOON*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC - ARRIVING SOON*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5337830
  2. 5337830
  3. 5337830
  4. 5337830
  5. 5337830
  6. 5337830
  7. 5337830
  8. 5337830
  9. 5337830
  10. 5337830
  11. 5337830
  12. 5337830
  13. 5337830
  14. 5337830
  15. 5337830
  16. 5337830
  17. 5337830
  18. 5337830
  19. 5337830
  20. 5337830
  21. 5337830
  22. 5337830
  23. 5337830
  24. 5337830
  25. 5337830
  26. 5337830
  27. 5337830
  28. 5337830
  29. 5337830
  30. 5337830
  31. 5337830
  32. 5337830
  33. 5337830
  34. 5337830
  35. 5337830
  36. 5337830
  37. 5337830
  38. 5337830
  39. 5337830
  40. 5337830
  41. 5337830
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5337830
  • Stock #: D97051
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C56H0D97051

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D97051
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*LEASE RETURN DIRECT FROM BMW - BC VEHICLE - PREMIUM PACKAGE* This luxury sport SUV includes BMW`s updated iDrive infotainment system with LCD display and factory Navigation, rear view camera, power heated leather seats with memory function, panoramic roof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, rain-sensing wipers, power mirrors with integrated turn signals, voice activated Bluetooth, dual climate control, traction control, remote entry with push-button start, automatic headlamps, front and rear park-assist, fog lamps, power rear hatch, upgraded 19 inch factory alloy wheels and more. Payments start as low as $94 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6296.70 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 Audi Q5 QUATTRO...
 81,000 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD T...
 44,000 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD T...
 51,000 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory