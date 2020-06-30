2017 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
*LEASE RETURN DIRECT FROM BMW - BC VEHICLE - PREMIUM PACKAGE* This luxury sport SUV includes BMW`s updated iDrive infotainment system with LCD display and factory Navigation, rear view camera, power heated leather seats with memory function, panoramic roof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, rain-sensing wipers, power mirrors with integrated turn signals, voice activated Bluetooth, dual climate control, traction control, remote entry with push-button start, automatic headlamps, front and rear park-assist, fog lamps, power rear hatch, upgraded 19 inch factory alloy wheels and more. Payments start as low as $94 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6296.70 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
