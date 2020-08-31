2017 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.