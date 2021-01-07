2017 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Telematics Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Multi-Zone WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 608)

