Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 4065 kilometers below market average!
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Black Sapphire Metallic
8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 9 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, High-Beam Assistant, Leather steering wheel, LED Fog Lights, Lights Package (563), Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Manual Side Sunshades, Memory seat, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Package Enhanced, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smartphone Connectivity Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Remote Control, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.
