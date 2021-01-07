Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X3

52,595 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Premium Package Enhanced

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Premium Package Enhanced

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6614810
  2. 6614810
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614810
  • Stock #: F3V4E7
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55H0T05098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 4065 kilometers below market average!

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Black Sapphire Metallic

8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 9 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, High-Beam Assistant, Leather steering wheel, LED Fog Lights, Lights Package (563), Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Manual Side Sunshades, Memory seat, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Package Enhanced, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smartphone Connectivity Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Remote Control, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 608), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Telematics
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Multi-Zone
WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 608)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 52,595 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 92,000 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2002 Hyundai Accent ...
 110,990 KM
$2,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory