2017 BMW X3

$29,882 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 3 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7756476

7756476 Stock #: F48338

F48338 VIN: 5UXWX9C36H0W67195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Mocha w/Stitching

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Floor mats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.