2017 BMW X3

47,452 KM

Details Description Features

$33,982

+ tax & licensing
$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Local! Accident Free!

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Local! Accident Free!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

47,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8144374
  Stock #: F4C89C
  VIN: 5UXWX9C34H0W66840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Mocha w/Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,452 KM

Vehicle Description

- Navigation!
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Mocha Leather Interior
- Premium Essential Package
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.39 Axle Ratio
67 L Fuel Tank
911# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,304 kgs
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Twin Power Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

