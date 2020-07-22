Menu
2017 BMW X4

70,195 KM

Details Description Features

$33,494

+ tax & licensing
xDrive28i Head-Up! Apple Carplay!

xDrive28i Head-Up! Apple Carplay!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

70,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5470460
  • Stock #: F3A66X
  • VIN: 5UXXW3C3XH0T80057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Stitching
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3A66X
  • Mileage 70,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return! Brand New Brakes All Around!
Premium Package Enhanced

- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Seats Rear
- Lights Package
-High-Beam Assistance
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Driving Assistant
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- Harman/Kardon Sound System

BMW ConnectedDrive Services Package

Smartphone Connectivity Package
- Apple CarPlay Preparation
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
- WiFi Hotspot

Sport Seats
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

