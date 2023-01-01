Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X5

30,500 KM

Details Description Features

$66,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,983

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

M AWD 4dr Premium | 21 Inch Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

M AWD 4dr Premium | 21 Inch Wheels

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 10487631
  2. 10487631
  3. 10487631
  4. 10487631
  5. 10487631
  6. 10487631
  7. 10487631
  8. 10487631
  9. 10487631
  10. 10487631
  11. 10487631
  12. 10487631
  13. 10487631
  14. 10487631
  15. 10487631
  16. 10487631
  17. 10487631
  18. 10487631
  19. 10487631
  20. 10487631
  21. 10487631
  22. 10487631
  23. 10487631
  24. 10487631
  25. 10487631
Contact Seller

$66,983

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487631
  • Stock #: F58U5A
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0X20712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Premium Trade-In!
- M Multifunction Seats
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Speed Limit Information
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Park Assistant
- Surround View
- 567hp 4.4L Twin Turbo V8
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Body-Coloured Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Reverse Sensing System
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front & rear park distance control
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
On-Board Navigation
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Mechanical

Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.154 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
85 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll twin turbo technology and high precision direct injection
GVWR: 2,971 kgs (6,550 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
531.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2019 BMW X7 xDrive40...
 46,089 KM
$73,982 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 78,965 KM
$50,782 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 M40i Ult...
 54,687 KM
$50,452 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory