2017 BMW X5

$66,983 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10487631

10487631 Stock #: F58U5A

F58U5A VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0X20712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Body-Coloured Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Reverse Sensing System Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Front & rear park distance control Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer On-Board Navigation HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.154 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles 85 L Fuel Tank Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll twin turbo technology and high precision direct injection GVWR: 2,971 kgs (6,550 lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 531.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 16 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.