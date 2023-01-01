$66,983+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2017 BMW X5
M AWD 4dr Premium | 21 Inch Wheels
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$66,983
- Listing ID: 10487631
- Stock #: F58U5A
- VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0X20712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 30,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Premium Trade-In!
- M Multifunction Seats
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Speed Limit Information
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Park Assistant
- Surround View
- 567hp 4.4L Twin Turbo V8
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
