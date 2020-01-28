Menu
2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i -- M-Sport! Enhanced!

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i -- M-Sport! Enhanced!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$48,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,676KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4580418
  • Stock #: F2ZDGM
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C50H0U54653
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
2 New Tires installed on this local, lease return! Vehicle brought up to BMW standards for your enjoyment!

M Sport Line
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Without Exterior Line Designation
- Ceramic Controls

Premium Package Enhanced
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Auto 4-Zone Climate Control
- Manual Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Active Blind Sport Detection
- Active Protection
- Surround View
- Park Assistabt
- Lights Package
- Head-Up Display
- Satellite Radio
- Speed Limit Info
- Runflat Tires
- Alarm System

M Sport Package
- Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddle
- High Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- High Gloss Shadow Line
- Piano Finish Black Wood Trim
- Comfort Seats, Front
- Anthracite Alcantara Roof

- Panorama Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Adaptive Headlights
- Harman Kardon Sound System

BMW ConnectedDrive Services
- Advanced Real Time Traffic
- Concierge Services
- Remote Services

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

