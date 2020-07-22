Menu
2017 BMW X5

30,265 KM

Details Description Features

$51,799

+ tax & licensing
$51,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i M-Sport! Apple CarPlay! Nappa

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i M-Sport! Apple CarPlay! Nappa

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$51,799

+ taxes & licensing

30,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5687610
  Stock #: F3A1WM
  VIN: 5UXKR0C53H0U54078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ivory White/Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3A1WM
  • Mileage 30,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful and rare colour combo on this one!
M Sport Line
- Sport Auto Trans w/Paddles
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Black High-Gloss Roof Rails
- Comfort Seats Front
- Ceramic Controls
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- High-Gloss Shadow Line
- Anthracite Roofliner

Premium Package Enhanced
- Driving Assistant
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Manual Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- Heated Seats Rear
- Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control
- Lights Package
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Protection
- Surround View
- Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear),
Head-Up Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional
- Speed Limit Info

Nappa Premium Seating Package
Ventilated Seats
Comfort Seats Front, Rear
Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner
Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner
20inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy, Mixed Tires
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

