Menu
Account
Sign In
** AMAZING DEAL! ** 2017 Buick Enclave Leather 4WD ** LEATHER HEATED AND POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | POWER MOONROOF | FACTORY REMOTE STARTER | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | USB CHARGING | FOG LAMPS | ALLOY WHEELS | AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS | POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge! This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today! DP#0038

2017 Buick Enclave

189,000 KM

Details Description

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather AWD | Bluetooth | Moonroof | USB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather AWD | Bluetooth | Moonroof | USB

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD3HJ205213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC24167
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** AMAZING DEAL! ** 2017 Buick Enclave Leather 4WD ** LEATHER HEATED AND POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | POWER MOONROOF | FACTORY REMOTE STARTER | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | USB CHARGING | FOG LAMPS | ALLOY WHEELS | AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS | POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge!

This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Bluetooth | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Bluetooth | 94,893 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLT AWD | Accident Free | Moonroof | Leather | USB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 GMC Terrain SLT AWD | Accident Free | Moonroof | Leather | USB 101,913 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD | Accident Free | Moonroof | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD | Accident Free | Moonroof | Bluetooth 134,501 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Enclave