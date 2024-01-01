$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
Leather **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # R2147B
- Mileage 156,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 Buick Enclave Leather **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port, 2 charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, and Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
