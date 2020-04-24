2017 Buick Enclave

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.