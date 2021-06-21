Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

57,462 KM

$32,440

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Leather AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Leather AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

57,462KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7417013
  • Stock #: F442FP
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD0HJ314227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,462 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Traffic and so much more!

This Buick Enclave is 27,195 kilometers below market average!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

