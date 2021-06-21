+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive.
It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Traffic and so much more!
This Buick Enclave is 27,195 kilometers below market average!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2