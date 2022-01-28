Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Enclave

148,714 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather AWD, 7 Seater, Moonroof, Heated/cooling seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather AWD, 7 Seater, Moonroof, Heated/cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8174524
  2. 8174524
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

148,714KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174524
  • Stock #: F4CU53
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD9HJ339577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,714 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Rearview camera system integrated into IntelliLink display
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive
Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Steering, power, variable effort
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg)
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear Bucket Seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Liftgate, rear power
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Audio system
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
USB port and auxiliary input jack
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Navigation Telematics
Gasoline Fuel System
Air Conditioning-Rear
active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Colour Touch radio with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player
6.5" diagonal touch-screen display
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 34,264 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 10,090 KM
$55,991 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 82,751 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory