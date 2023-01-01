Menu
2017 Buick Encore

61,371 KM

Details Description Features

$22,940

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

61,371KM
Used
VIN KL4CJGSB9HB146070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,371 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Cargo Cover
STEERING WHEEL
Oil life monitoring system
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Power Options

Power

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
SEAT ADJUSTER

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Stability control system
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable with load limiters
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn
Horn, dual-note

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Headlamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

