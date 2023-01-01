2017 Buick Encore

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Cargo Cover

STEERING WHEEL

Oil life monitoring system

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Door sill plate cover, front

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Steering wheel, heated

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Air filter, particle

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system

Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console