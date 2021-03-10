Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Encore

65,021 KM

Details Description Features

$17,225

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,225

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$17,225

+ taxes & licensing

65,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6804197
  • Stock #: F3WVH5
  • VIN: KL4CJESB1HB151185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WVH5
  • Mileage 65,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2017 Buick Encore Preferred ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Black Cherry

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cloth w/Leatherette Seat Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Dependability Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
Split Front Bench Seats
which lets you take all

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 77,498 KM
$37,661 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 93,302 KM
$31,202 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 41,212 KM
$46,540 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory