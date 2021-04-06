Menu
2017 Buick Encore

15,747 KM

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Premium | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

2017 Buick Encore

Premium | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

15,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6877998
  • Stock #: 78242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has Only 15,747 KM's, Single Owner, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 1.4L I-4 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES: *-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated Front Seats-Remote Start-Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control-Power Sunroof-Buick Infotainment Display-Navigation-Satellite Radio Capability-Universal Home Remote-Bose Premium Sound System-4G LTE WIFI Hotspot-Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior Paint-Ebony Interior*SAFTEY/ADD-ONS:*-Back Up Camera-Ultrasonic Front And Rear Park Assist-Rear Cross Traffic Alert-Side Blind Spot Alert-Buick Experience Package-Forward Collision Alert-Lane Departure Warning-OnstarThe McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

