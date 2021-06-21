2017 Buick Encore

Sale $19,140 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7417004

7417004 Stock #: F44EUJ

F44EUJ VIN: KL4CJCSBXHB211985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44EUJ

Mileage 51,667 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning HEATED Front air conditioning Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera STEERING WHEEL Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Side Blind Zone Alert Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.