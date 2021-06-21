Menu
2017 Buick Envision

79,590 KM

Details Description Features

$28,789

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Premium II

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

79,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7492599
  • Stock #: F45DCF
  • VIN: LRBFXFSX5HD239839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power
Air Conditioning
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
programmable
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Teen Driver mode
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Automatic Park Assist
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
hands free open and close
parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
driver and front passenger knee
front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

