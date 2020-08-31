2017 Buick LaCrosse

Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Tool kit, road emergency

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted

Wipers, front intermittent

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Windshield, solar absorbing

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Brake, parking, electronic

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Driver Restriction Features

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD)

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield

Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall

Audio system feature, 8-speaker system

Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent

Grille, darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element

Mouldings, bodyside, bright

Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps

Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel

Air filtration system with filter

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, covered

Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, covered

QuietTuning, Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke

Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection, located in trunk

Electronic Grade Braking with brake hold

Steering, electric, variable effort

Suspension, rear 5-link

Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger head curtain side-impact and thorax for front and rear outboard seating positions and knee for driver and front passenger

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions

Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION

Console, centre with storage pass-through

Lighting, interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights, and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells.

Drivetrain, front wheel drive

Tires, P235/50R18 all-season, blackwall

Requires Subscription

Sill plates, front, bright

Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT with cylinder deactivation (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)

Shutters, front lower grille, active

Lamps, rear stop tail, LED accent

Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal, reconfigurable

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened

Daytime Running Lamps, switchable

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters

Teen Driver Setting

Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and driver-side memory

Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) ultra-bright machined-faced aluminum