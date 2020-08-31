2017 Buick LaCrosse

Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Exterior
Tires - Front Performance
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield, solar absorbing
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Brake, parking, electronic
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Driver Restriction Features
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD)
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Audio system feature, 8-speaker system
Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent
Grille, darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element
Mouldings, bodyside, bright
Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps
Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Air filtration system with filter
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
QuietTuning, Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection, located in trunk
Electronic Grade Braking with brake hold
Steering, electric, variable effort
Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger head curtain side-impact and thorax for front and rear outboard seating positions and knee for driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION
Console, centre with storage pass-through
Lighting, interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights, and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells.
Drivetrain, front wheel drive
Tires, P235/50R18 all-season, blackwall
Sill plates, front, bright
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT with cylinder deactivation (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Lamps, rear stop tail, LED accent
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal, reconfigurable
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
Daytime Running Lamps, switchable
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models.
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and driver-side memory
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) ultra-bright machined-faced aluminum
Seat, rear split-folding with trunk-mounted seat release
