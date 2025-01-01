Menu
2017 Buick Verano

151,415 KM

$11,921

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Verano

Base Auto | Fresh Safety

12971800

2017 Buick Verano

Base Auto | Fresh Safety

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$11,921

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,415KM
VIN 1G4P15SK4H4104515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience refined comfort in this 2017 Buick Verano. A blend of elegance and practicality, perfect for the discerning driver seeking a premium compact sedan.

- Smooth 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with efficient fuel economy
- Graphite Grey Metallic exterior exudes sophistication
- Comfortable seating for 5 with Medium Titanium interior
- Advanced A/C with 3-Zone Auto Temp Control for personalized comfort
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-thru for versatile cargo options
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added security
- Illuminated vanity mirrors for both driver and passenger

Discover the Buick difference at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in the Buick Verano.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Electric rear window defogger
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$11,921

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Buick Verano