2017 Buick Verano
Base Auto | Fresh Safety
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$11,921
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Titanium
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 151,415 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined comfort in this 2017 Buick Verano. A blend of elegance and practicality, perfect for the discerning driver seeking a premium compact sedan.
- Smooth 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with efficient fuel economy
- Graphite Grey Metallic exterior exudes sophistication
- Comfortable seating for 5 with Medium Titanium interior
- Advanced A/C with 3-Zone Auto Temp Control for personalized comfort
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-thru for versatile cargo options
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added security
- Illuminated vanity mirrors for both driver and passenger
Discover the Buick difference at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in the Buick Verano.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811