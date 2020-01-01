2017 Cadillac CTS

Mid-Size, 4dr Sdn 3.6L Twin Turbo V-Sport Premium Luxury RWD, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.6L/217
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Tow Hooks
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Windows
-
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Heads-Up Display
- Wheel Locks
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Active suspension
- Knee Air Bag
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Automatic Parking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Smart Device Integration
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- ENGINE 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO DI DOHC VVT (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5750 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 N-m] @ 3500-4500 rpm) (STD)
- Requires Subscription
