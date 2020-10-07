Menu
2017 Cadillac CTS

55,931 KM

Details Description Features

$29,491

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
Luxury AWD

Luxury AWD

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

55,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5892318
  • Stock #: F3KECF
  • VIN: 1G6AX5SS9H0175129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated and Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicator, Backup Camera, Bose Sound System, Command Start, Heads Up Display & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
remote start
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
