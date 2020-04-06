2017 Cadillac Escalade

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Heads-Up Display

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Active suspension

HD Radio

Adaptive remote start

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Active noise cancellation

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Automatic Parking

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Change Alert alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear

Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot

Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features

Smart Device Integration

Automatic Safety Belt Tightening

Front and Rear Automatic Braking

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Windshield, solar absorbing

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

Steering wheel, heated

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Alternator, 170 amps

Radio, HD

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Power outlet, 110-volt

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Headlamps, automatic on/off

ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Rear seat reminder

Tail lamps, LED illumination

Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones

Fuelling system, capless

Sensor, inclination

Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable

Door handles, illuminated

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass

Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe

Lamps, front cornering

Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse

Shutters, front active aero

Spare tire lock, hoist shaft

Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall

Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish

Advanced Diagnostics provides advanced warning of vehicle issues via a display in the Cadillac CUE screen, text or email message

Cargo net, rear

Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre

Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable

Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell

Lighting, interior, with theater dimming

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down

Automatic load levelling, rear

Brake, parking, electronic powered

Brakes, DuraLife rotors

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty

Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector

Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing

Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch

GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Tow/haul mode selector, button located at end of shift lever

ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Sensor, vehicle interior movement (will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle)

