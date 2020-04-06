2017 Cadillac Escalade

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Suspension
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Heads-Up Display
- Entertainment System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Active suspension
- HD Radio
- Adaptive remote start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Active noise cancellation
- Forward collision alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Automatic Parking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Change Alert alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
- Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot
- Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
- Smart Device Integration
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Front and Rear Automatic Braking
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Door locks, rear child security
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Steering wheel, heated
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Alternator, 170 amps
- Radio, HD
- Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- Power outlet, 110-volt
- Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Headlamps, automatic on/off
- Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
- Rear seat reminder
- Tail lamps, LED illumination
- Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones
- Fuelling system, capless
- Sensor, inclination
- Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
- Door handles, illuminated
- Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
- Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
- Lamps, front cornering
- Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
- Shutters, front active aero
- Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
- Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
- Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
- Advanced Diagnostics provides advanced warning of vehicle issues via a display in the Cadillac CUE screen, text or email message
- Cargo net, rear
- Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
- Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
- Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
- Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
- Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
- Automatic load levelling, rear
- Brake, parking, electronic powered
- Brakes, DuraLife rotors
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
- Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
- Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
- Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
- Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
- Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
- Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
- Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
- Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
- Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
- Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
- StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
- GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)
- Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
- Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
- Tow/haul mode selector, button located at end of shift lever
- Requires Subscription
- Sensor, vehicle interior movement (will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle)
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
