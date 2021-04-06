2017 Cadillac Escalade

+ taxes & licensing
Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 52,998 KM's, Local Manitoba Vehicle, Single Owner, 6.2L V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated/Cooled Front Seats-Heated Second Row Seats-Remote Start-Heads Up Display-Power Sliding Glass Sunroof-Automatic Multi-Zone Climate Control-Rear Camera Mirror-Cadillac CUE Infotainment Display-Touch Screen Navigation-Wireless Charging-22" Aluminum Wheels-Power Liftgate (Hands Free)-Satellite Radio Capability-Universal Home Remote-4G LTE WIFI Hotspot-Dark Granite Metallic Exterior Paint-Jet Black Interior*SAFTEY/ADD-ONS:*-Back Up Camera-Surround Vision-DVD/BLU-RAY Entertainment Package-Magnetic Ride Control-Power Retractable Assist Steps-Power Adjustable Pedals-High Capacity Air Cleaners-Teen Driver-Rear Cross Traffic Alert-Theft Protection Package-Driver Assist Package-Trailering Package-Luggage Rack Side RailsAs part of the certification process, each Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous 150 point inspection and is mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned to like-new condition. This includes the ability to finance for as low as 1.99% APR up to 48 months. Every CPO Cadillac vehicle comes with a host of benefits: A factory backed minimum 6 month/10,000 Km Manufacturer's Warranty, 12 month/20,000 km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance (2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Tire Rotations, Multipoint Vehicle Health Check, Engine air cleaner filter replacement, and passenger compartment air filter replacement). In addition, your Cadillac CPO vehicle includes a 150 + Point Inspection and Reconditioning, a 30 Day/2,500km Exchange Privilege, Roadside Assistance, and a Full Tank of gas upon delivery. Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg MB, R3T 6A9. The advertised price does not include taxes.
