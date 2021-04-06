Menu
2017 Cadillac Escalade

52,998 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Cadillac Escalade

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

52,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6878004
  Stock #: 80441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 52,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 52,998 KM's, Local Manitoba Vehicle, Single Owner, 6.2L V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*-Heated Steering Wheel-Heated/Cooled Front Seats-Heated Second Row Seats-Remote Start-Heads Up Display-Power Sliding Glass Sunroof-Automatic Multi-Zone Climate Control-Rear Camera Mirror-Cadillac CUE Infotainment Display-Touch Screen Navigation-Wireless Charging-22" Aluminum Wheels-Power Liftgate (Hands Free)-Satellite Radio Capability-Universal Home Remote-4G LTE WIFI Hotspot-Dark Granite Metallic Exterior Paint-Jet Black Interior*SAFTEY/ADD-ONS:*-Back Up Camera-Surround Vision-DVD/BLU-RAY Entertainment Package-Magnetic Ride Control-Power Retractable Assist Steps-Power Adjustable Pedals-High Capacity Air Cleaners-Teen Driver-Rear Cross Traffic Alert-Theft Protection Package-Driver Assist Package-Trailering Package-Luggage Rack Side RailsAs part of the certification process, each Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous 150 point inspection and is mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned to like-new condition. This includes the ability to finance for as low as 1.99% APR up to 48 months. Every CPO Cadillac vehicle comes with a host of benefits: A factory backed minimum 6 month/10,000 Km Manufacturer's Warranty, 12 month/20,000 km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance (2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Tire Rotations, Multipoint Vehicle Health Check, Engine air cleaner filter replacement, and passenger compartment air filter replacement). In addition, your Cadillac CPO vehicle includes a 150 + Point Inspection and Reconditioning, a 30 Day/2,500km Exchange Privilege, Roadside Assistance, and a Full Tank of gas upon delivery. Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg MB, R3T 6A9. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

