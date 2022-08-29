2017 Cadillac Escalade

$64,856 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 8 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9023959

9023959 Stock #: 22W1E255A

22W1E255A VIN: 1GYS4CKJ3HR296203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Mileage 89,879 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Rear Air & Heat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.