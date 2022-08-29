$64,856+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,856
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2017 Cadillac Escalade
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$64,856
+ taxes & licensing
89,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9023959
- Stock #: 22W1E255A
- VIN: 1GYS4CKJ3HR296203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 89,879 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, 4WD, Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.
Odometer is 9371 kilometers below market average! White 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Premium Luxury 4WD 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 SIDI 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9