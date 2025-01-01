Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

224,732 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD Accident Free!!!

12626907

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD Accident Free!!!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,732KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS4HZ300938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Coast Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 224,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo shade
Adaptive remote start

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
leather-wrapped
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
electronic with set and resume speed
automatic on/off
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
powertrain and brake modulated
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
power passenger lumbar control 2-way
2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

