Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Dealer Permit #5499

2017 Cadillac XT5

88,145 KM

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD Local 1 Owner

12864122

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD Local 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,145KM
VIN 1GYKNERS2HZ303584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Cargo shade
Adaptive remote start

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
Audio system feature
Chassis
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
automatic on/off
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
H-rated
P235/55R20 all-season
powertrain and brake modulated
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
real-time damping suspension
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
BOSE STUDIO SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH SURROUND AMPLIFIER
power passenger lumbar control 2-way
2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Cadillac XT5