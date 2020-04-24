Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD | Bose Audio | Heated Steering Wheel

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD | Bose Audio | Heated Steering Wheel

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,370KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4904109
  • Stock #: 73121
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS2HZ229769
Exterior Colour
Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Low KM's with only 27,370, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Cadillac CUE Touchscreen,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,Power Liftgate,18" Aluminium Wheels,Stellar Black Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Front & Rear Park Assist,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Side Blind Zone Alert,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 3.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

