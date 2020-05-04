2017 Cadillac XT5

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Low KM's with only 32,231, McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Wireless Charging,Tri-Zone Climate Controls,Power Liftgate,20" Aluminium Wheels,Stellar Black Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Forward Collision Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 3.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
