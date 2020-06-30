Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

42,126 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD | CUE w/Navigation | Bose Audio

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD | CUE w/Navigation | Bose Audio

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  Listing ID: 5348552
  Stock #: 73341
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS4HZ299600

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour CIRRUS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM's with only 42,126, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Cadillac CUE Touchscreen w/Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,18" Aluminium Wheels,Dark Granite Metallic Exterior Paint,Cirrus Leather Interior,Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Forward Collision Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Back Up Camera.As part of the certification process, each Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous 150 point inspection and is mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned to like-new condition. This includes the ability to finance for as low as 1.99% APR up to 48 months. Every CPO Cadillac vehicle comes with a host of benefits: A factory backed minimum 6 month/10,000 Km Manufacturer's Warranty, 12 month/20,000 km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance (2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Tire Rotations, Multipoint Vehicle Health Check, Engine air cleaner filter replacement, and passenger compartment air filter replacement). In addition, your Cadillac CPO vehicle includes a 150 + Point Inspection and Reconditioning, a 30 Day/2,500km Exchange Privilege, Roadside Assistance, and a Full Tank of gas upon delivery. Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg MB, R3T 6A9. The advertised price does not include taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

