2017 Cadillac XT5

65,181 KM

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Luxury AWD Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

65,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5714484
  • Stock #: F3JT8F
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS8HZ111645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,181 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

