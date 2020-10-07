2017 Cadillac XT5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning HEATED Front air conditioning Cargo shade Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated rear seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Heads-Up Display STEERING WHEEL Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors liftgate Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Side Blind Zone Alert Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag programmable Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat hands free open and close driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger) front and rear head curtain driver side knee

