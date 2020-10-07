Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

82,005 KM

$33,985

+ tax & licensing
$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD JUST ARRIVED!!

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD JUST ARRIVED!!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

82,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853102
  • Stock #: F3M8TR
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS8HZ116002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3M8TR
  • Mileage 82,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated rear seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
liftgate
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
programmable
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
hands free open and close
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee

