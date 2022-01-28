2017 Cadillac XT5

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
Child safety rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Pedestrian detection, front
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Spoiler, rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Fueling system, capless
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear power with memory height
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Door handles, illuminated
Headlamps, IntelliBeam
All Wheel Drive
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Alternator, 155 amps
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Speedometer, km/miles
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
STEERING WHEEL
Headlights-Automatic
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Windows-Deep Tinted
Audio-Upgrade Sound System
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Mirrors-Power Folding
Roof-Panoramic
Suspension-Active
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.