$31,651+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT Auto | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F65GKT
- Mileage 45,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Heated Steering Wheel | Heads Up Display | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | Rear Vision Camera
Experience the thrill of American muscle with this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This sleek grey beauty combines power and style for an unforgettable driving experience.
- 3.6L V6 engine with 335 horsepower for exhilarating performance
- Convertible top for open-air cruising
- Rear-wheel drive for superior handling
- Bose premium 7-speaker audio system for immersive sound
- Heated front seats for year-round comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear Vision Camera for added safety
- Limited-slip differential for improved traction
Don't miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and elegance for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey towards owning this iconic American sports car.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Power Options
Safety
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
204-837-5811