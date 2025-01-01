Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Heated Steering Wheel | Heads Up Display | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | Rear Vision Camera Experience the thrill of American muscle with this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This sleek grey beauty combines power and style for an unforgettable driving experience. - 3.6L V6 engine with 335 horsepower for exhilarating performance - Convertible top for open-air cruising - Rear-wheel drive for superior handling - Bose premium 7-speaker audio system for immersive sound - Heated front seats for year-round comfort - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Rear Vision Camera for added safety - Limited-slip differential for improved traction Dont miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and elegance for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey towards owning this iconic American sports car. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

45,448 KM

Details Description Features

$31,651

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT Auto | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
12461611

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT Auto | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$31,651

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,448KM
VIN 1G1FD3DS1H0118753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F65GKT
  • Mileage 45,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Heated Steering Wheel | Heads Up Display | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | Rear Vision Camera
Experience the thrill of American muscle with this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This sleek grey beauty combines power and style for an unforgettable driving experience.

- 3.6L V6 engine with 335 horsepower for exhilarating performance
- Convertible top for open-air cruising
- Rear-wheel drive for superior handling
- Bose premium 7-speaker audio system for immersive sound
- Heated front seats for year-round comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear Vision Camera for added safety
- Limited-slip differential for improved traction

Don't miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and elegance for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey towards owning this iconic American sports car.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Safety

Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Trunk release
Visors
steering column
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
front passenger
knee
8-way power
Electric
Illuminated
leather-wrapped
steering wheel mounted
6-way power
Audio system feature
Wipers
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front variable-speed
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
covered
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
flat-bottom
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
dual-stage frontal
intermittent with washers
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
manual rake and telescopic
head and thorax side-impact
driver and front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
thorax
limited slip (Included and only available with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | 3.6L Engine for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | 3.6L Engine 80,750 KM $45,196 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 and Upgraded Convenience Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 and Upgraded Convenience Package 72,335 KM $46,959 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Custom Convenience Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Custom Convenience Package 123,757 KM $36,109 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,651

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Camaro