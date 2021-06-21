Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

34,798 KM

Details Description Features

$44,887

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

1SS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

34,798KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7502697
  • Stock #: F45H9H
  • VIN: 1G1FE1R77H0194063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,798 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 6.2L V8 6-Speed Manual RWD Red

6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
driver and front passenger
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
dual-stage frontal
thorax side-impact and knee
and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

