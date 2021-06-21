+ taxes & licensing
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 6.2L V8 6-Speed Manual RWD Red
6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6