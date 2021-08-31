Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

21,544 KM

Details Description Features

$49,000

+ tax & licensing
$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS w/Sunroof & NPP Performance Exhaust *Low KM*

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS w/Sunroof & NPP Performance Exhaust *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

21,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 213852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 21,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr Cpe 2SS, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system (Also includes Active Fuel Management.)
Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

