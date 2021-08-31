2017 Chevrolet Camaro

- Listing ID: 7778880
- Stock #: 213852
-
Exterior Colour
HYPER BLUE METALLIC
-
Interior Colour
Jet Black seat trim
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
2-door
-
Passengers
4
-
-
Mileage
21,544 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system (Also includes Active Fuel Management.)
