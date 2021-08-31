2017 Chevrolet Camaro

$49,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC

Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 21,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system (Also includes Active Fuel Management.) Requires Subscription

