Dealer permit #5686

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

116,467 KM

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,467KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN7H1252593

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,467 KM

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

Fog Lamps
Pickup box
Fog lamps, front
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Bumper, rear body-colour
Headlamps, projector-type

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...

SEAT ADJUSTER

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Automatic
Manual
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
Interior
steering column
dual reading
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
outside power-adjustable
heated driver and front passenger
Window
driver 4-way power with manual recline
immobilization
power with driver Express-Up and Down
power passenger lumbar control
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
automatic locking rear
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
4-way power front passenger
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
spare P265/70R16 all-season
rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

